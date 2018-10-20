Blackpool players need to start turning draws into wins

Terry McPhillips says his Blackpool players are kicking themselves for not having the number of points on the board they feel they have deserved.

The Seasiders currently sit in 14th place in the League One table, but they do have two games in hand on a number of sides in and around them.

Of Blackpool’s opening 11 games, the Seasiders have drawn seven, leaving them seven points adrift of the play-off spots.

“The lads know we’ve drawn too much, there’s nothing new there,” McPhillips said.

“We should have more points in the league but we don’t, so we’re kicking ourselves for that.

“But we can still do something about it and that’s what we plan to do in the next two home games.

“We feel like we should have more points. Even if three of those draws turn into wins, we’d have six more points and be right up there with a couple of games in hand. So they’re not daft, they’re good lads.

“The effort levels and everything they give for the cause is there for everyone to see.

“Now we’re just demanding we score more goals than the opposition and win more games.”

After an 11-day break, Blackpool return to league action today as they welcome AFC Wimbledon to Bloomfield Road.

They are again at home on Tuesday night as Scunthorpe United are the visitors, and McPhillips is hoping to take full advantage of the home double-header.

“We’re at home so we want to be winning these two games. We want to do that, then back it up with good performances away,” the Pool boss said.

“We want to win, that’s the plan. But we’re not stupid, they’re tough games. They’re all hard games, aren’t they?

“We know if we can play at the level we’ve been at here, particularly on the Tuesday nights in the cup, then we’re more than a match for anyone.”

Blackpool have no fresh injury doubts for today’s clash, with the only absentee being club captain Jimmy Ryan.

The midfielder underwent surgery on his knee at the end of September, but McPhillips is hopeful he will be back before the end of the year.

“Jimmy has had his operation and it was a success, so that’s good,” he said.

“He’s been in a straight leg brace for a few weeks, but he’s now in a smaller one where he can bend it a little.

“He lives about 800 yards from me so I’ve been to see him a few times. I’ve dropped some stuff off for him like painkillers and knee braces, stuff like that.

“He’s in good spirits, as best he can, and we’re just looking forward to getting him back now. Hopefully that will be Christmas time, maybe early January.”