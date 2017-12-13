Blackpool players must take responsibility says Robertson

Clark Robertson says he was pleased to return to league action for Blackpool despite his side slipping to another home defeat.

The defender, who had been out injured for seven weeks, made his first League One start since mid-October in the 2-1 home defeat by Rotherham United.

The 24-year-old put in a typically composed display at the heart of Pool’s defence, even though two late goals condemned them to a fourth defeat in five home games.

He said: “I thought I did well and I was just delighted to be back out on the pitch.

“I thought we played well as a team, especially in the first half. We had chances and we probably could have been more than 1-0 up at half-time.

“In the second half, apart from the two set pieces they didn’t really trouble us, so I thought we were the better team and we should have taken the three points.”

The centre-back’s foot injury, which he picked up in the 2-1 win against Bury, was expected to keep him out until the New Year but he returned well ahead of schedule.

That win over the Shakers in mid-October was Pool’s last on home turf and they squandered a priceless chance to pick up a long overdue Bloomfield Road victory against a Millers side who had lost their previous three league games.

Gary Bowyer’s side dominated the first half but the Millers punished them for their wastefulness in front of goal with two late strikes.

“We have to be better in both boxes again,” Robertson added. “We should be winning games like that.

“It’s not just the defenders who defend set pieces, it’s all of us. So we’ve got to take more responsibility as a team for that.

“We’ve just got to stop our man from scoring, it’s as simple as that. And then at the other end we’ve got to be more clinical.

“We had two or three chances in the second half on the counter attack which would have put the game to bed had we taken them.

“We’ve got to take responsibility, firstly as a team, and then personally track your man.

“We’ve got to work on it on the training pitch and I’m sure we’ll be doing that this week. So hopefully we can improve on that in the coming weeks.”