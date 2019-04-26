Blackpool players must embrace the challenge at promotion-chasing Barnsley

Tony Grant says Blackpool’s players must thrive on the opportunity to play in front of a packed and expectant Oakwell crowd this weekend.

The Seasiders head to Yorkshire to face a Barnsley side that sit second in League One and are on the brink of automatic promotion back to the Championship.

There’s likely to be a big crowd there but that is something Blackpool must look forward to according to the club’s assistant manager.

“I watched Barnsley at the start of the season a couple of times and they’re a high-pressing team with lots of energy, which is what the manager (Daniel Stendel) wanted to bring,” Grant said.

“Results have come and now they’re in the driving seat for automatic promotion, so I’d imagine it will be a packed house. But I’m sure our lads will enjoy it and we will give them a game.

“I think our players are just as good as Barnsley’s players. I don’t want to harp on about the pitch but I honestly believe, with a better pitch, we could be challenging for the top six.

“They’re full of confidence so it’s going to be tough and they should have the upper hand because they’ll have all the fans behind them.

“I think the manager has done a good job. He’s got a hard-working environment and winning games makes things so positive.

“They’ve ran with that and it’s gone from there, but the manager has to take a lot of credit for that.”

Grant knows it’s going to be a difficult ask to beat a Barnsley side who haven’t lost at home all season.

But the Seasiders faced a similar challenge at Luton Town earlier this month, a game they were five minutes away from winning.

Grant added: “The Titanic sank, didn’t it?

“But no, Barnsley are a good team and that’s why they’re second. They’ve been up there all season.

“I’ll be made up to play in that game personally and I’m sure all our players are, so we will give them a game.

“I don’t think the players look at it in terms of trying to spoil their party, it’s just a chance to put in a really good performance.”