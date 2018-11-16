Blackpool players have shown their strength

Harry Pritchard says the strength of Blackpool’s squad depth means the starting 11 isn’t weakened even when Terry McPhillips opts to make a number of changes.

The Pool boss has heavily rotated in recent weeks as the Seasiders come to terms with their injuries and suspensions as well as their long trips down south.

Another mammoth journey is on the horizon this weekend with Pool facing Southend United, but Pritchard believes McPhillips’ men have the quality to overcome the tricky schedule.

“We’ve got a good group,” the midfielder said. “We made a few changes at Exeter and you could tell it wasn’t the normal starting 11 with a few fringe players.

“But we’re all pretty much good enough to start in the team, so we’ve got a good squad here and we do rotate it enough.

“We have done a lot of travelling, it’s just unfortunate it’s all fallen in one month. It will be nice when we finally get Southend out of the way and have a few home ties.”

Since losing 3-0 at home to Bristol Rovers, the game that followed the narrow defeat to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, Blackpool have won three games on the bounce.

Having seen off Gillingham 1-0, Pool followed it up with cup victories against Exeter City and Accrington Stanley.

“We always said the Bristol Rovers game was a one-off,” Pritchard added.

“Getting back from Arsenal at 6am, it just took it out of the players.

“With the game being at the Emirates on a Wednesday, not getting back until Thursday, maybe it would have been different had we played them on a Tuesday. It’s just that extra day.”