Blackpool player ratings as Owen Dale takes his chance during pulsating Coventry City draw

Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10
Didn’t actually have many saves to make despite Pool coming under a lot of pressure. Distributed well as always.
2. Dujon Sterling - 7/10
Slipped for the Coventry goal and struggled at times during the first-half. But improved and finished the game strongly on the left.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
Didn’t look like he had just returned from injury. I lost count of the number of heroic blocks and headers he made.
4. Richard Keogh - 8/10
Came under pressure early on but made a series of vital last-ditch blocks and challenges before being forced off early with a knock.