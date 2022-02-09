The Seasiders remain unbeaten in the league in 2022

Blackpool player ratings as Owen Dale takes his chance during pulsating Coventry City draw

Blackpool maintained their unbeaten start to 2022 in the league last night thanks to a pulsating draw with Coventry City.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 8:33 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:10 am

Here's how Pool's players rated:

1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10

Didn’t actually have many saves to make despite Pool coming under a lot of pressure. Distributed well as always.

2. Dujon Sterling - 7/10

Slipped for the Coventry goal and struggled at times during the first-half. But improved and finished the game strongly on the left.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

Didn’t look like he had just returned from injury. I lost count of the number of heroic blocks and headers he made.

4. Richard Keogh - 8/10

Came under pressure early on but made a series of vital last-ditch blocks and challenges before being forced off early with a knock.

