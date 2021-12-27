Keshi Anderson was among Blackpool's standout performers

Blackpool player ratings as Huddersfield Town come from behind to inflict cruel Boxing Day defeat

Jordan Gabriel's needless red card was the turning point yesterday as Blackpool let slip a 2-1 lead to lose to Huddersfield Town in a pulsating Boxing Day encounter.

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 27th December 2021, 8:00 am

Here's how Pool's players rated during the cruel 3-2 defeat...

1. Dan Grimshaw - 5/10

Failed to command his box prior to Huddersfield’s third. Distribution not quite up to his usually high standard either.

2. Jordan Gabriel - 4/10

No excuses for his foolish red card. Needless to go in so tough when he was already on a booking. Cost his team.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10

Made some important blocks and so many headed clearances. Positional play excellent too. But understandably tired late on.

4. Daniel Gretarsson - 6/10

Recovered from a rusty few opening minutes to produce a solid and full-bloodied display on his first league start of the season.

