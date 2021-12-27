Blackpool player ratings as Huddersfield Town come from behind to inflict cruel Boxing Day defeat

Here's how Pool's players rated during the cruel 3-2 defeat...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 5/10
Failed to command his box prior to Huddersfield’s third. Distribution not quite up to his usually high standard either.
2. Jordan Gabriel - 4/10
No excuses for his foolish red card. Needless to go in so tough when he was already on a booking. Cost his team.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10
Made some important blocks and so many headed clearances. Positional play excellent too. But understandably tired late on.
4. Daniel Gretarsson - 6/10
Recovered from a rusty few opening minutes to produce a solid and full-bloodied display on his first league start of the season.