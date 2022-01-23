Dujon Sterling issued the perfect response to his poor display at Hartlepool in the FA Cup

Blackpool player ratings as Dujon Sterling stars in hard-fought win over Millwall

Shayne Lavery's 10th goal of the season in league and cup earned Blackpool a hard-fought 1-0 win against Millwall yesterday.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 8:00 am

Here's how Pool's players rated...

1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10

Made a vital late save to maintain Blackpool’s lead to ensure back-to-back clean sheets in the league. Dominant from crosses too.

2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Dujon Sterling - 9/10

Perfect response to his poor display at Hartlepool. An absolute rock with timely interceptions and did a great job covering at left-back.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10

Oozing class at the minute. Used his pace to recover, made blocks aplenty and always calm and collected on the ball.

4. Richard Keogh - 9/10

A heroic display, especially late on when he blocked and cleared everything away. Experienced enough to stay on his feet and not lunge in.

