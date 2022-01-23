Blackpool player ratings as Dujon Sterling stars in hard-fought win over Millwall

Here's how Pool's players rated...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10
Made a vital late save to maintain Blackpool’s lead to ensure back-to-back clean sheets in the league. Dominant from crosses too.
2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Dujon Sterling - 9/10
Perfect response to his poor display at Hartlepool. An absolute rock with timely interceptions and did a great job covering at left-back.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10
Oozing class at the minute. Used his pace to recover, made blocks aplenty and always calm and collected on the ball.
4. Richard Keogh - 9/10
A heroic display, especially late on when he blocked and cleared everything away. Experienced enough to stay on his feet and not lunge in.