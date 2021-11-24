Blackpool player ratings as colossal centre-backs dominate during blood and thunder West Brom clash.

Here's how Blackpool' s players rated during last night's goalless draw:
1. Jordan Gabriel - 7/10
Coped well after having his hands full with their tricky wing back early on, but he needed more support from Josh Bowler in front of him.
2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10
Another colossal display, making a number of absolutely vital blocks and interceptions. Becoming a real fan favourite too.
3. James Husband - 9/10
Continues to defy the doubters at centre-back with another magnificent display. Won headers at both ends.
4. Reece James - 8/10
Probably his best display in a Blackpool shirt so far. Strong in the tackle, timed challenges well but also supported.