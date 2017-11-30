Blackpool player joins PFA committee

Blackpool defender Andy Taylor has been named on the Professional Footballers' Association's management committee.

Taylor, 31, has been named on a list of 18 players from across the Premier League, the EFL and Women's Super League.

Burnley duo Tom Heaton and Jon Walters and Bournemouth and Stoke goalkeepers Asmir Begovic and Lee Grant were the Premier League players announced, while England centre-backs Casey Stoney and Steph Houghton are the representatives drawn from the women's game.

Championship trio Matt Jarvis (Norwich), George Friend (Middlesbrough) and Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa) were also included along with Peter Clarke (Oldham), John Mousinho (Oxford), Andy Butler (Doncaster), Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon) Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury), Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe), Peter Vincenti (Coventry) and Mark Roberts (Forest Green).

It comes after Swindon defender Ben Purkiss was elected chairman of the PFA..

Purkiss, 33, takes over from Sheffield FC's Ritchie Humphreys as the head of the football players' union.

"I'm really looking forward to doing my best for players up and down the country," Purkiss said. "I've been part of the management committee for five years and supported Ritchie, so I'm not coming in blind.

"I understand the scale of the role and I'm not daunted by it. I'm proud, honoured. You look back through the list of chairs and there haven't been that many."

PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor added: "We congratulate Ben on his selection as chairman and feel sure his vast experience as a player and management committee member make him eminently suitable for the position.

"Ben is articulate, forward-thinking and knowledgeable about the Association and very well respected in the game amongst his fellow professionals, showing all the characteristics you need to be a chairman of the PFA."