Blackpool owner Simon Sadler puts faith in "great management team" and rules out outside investment

Simon Sadler says he’s financially able to run Blackpool Football Club by himself and appears to have ruled out a partnership with Valeri Belokon.

The 49-year-old, a lifelong Blackpool fan, was confirmed as the new chief last month when he purchased 96.2 per cent of shares in the club.

He has committed to remaining as the club’s owner for a period of 20 to 30 years and also stressed the importance of investing in infrastructure in the short term.

Sadler was asked at the fans’ forum on Monday whether he would be looking for financial help and said: “No, I’m financially able to do what is necessary and I think we’ve got a great management team in place.

“It’s also great to have my best friend on the board in Brett Gerrity, who has been my eyes and ears, and two high quality people from football.

“Both Michael (Bolingbroke) and Ben (Hatton) offered to stay on for a second interim period if you like, while something permanent will be put in place in the future.

“I wouldn’t say the club is able to fund itself. I would say there is some very significant investment that is needed and I’m prepared for that.

“You just need to look around the stadium, there’s clearly some TLC that needs doing to it.

“The academy needs to be developed and of course the big one is the training ground.

“Squires Gate, as long a history as it’s got, is not really suitable for a club of Blackpool’s stature.

“Blackpool should be a solid Championship club and that is the goal.

“The goal right now is to get Blackpool out of League One and into the Championship and establish it in that division.

“To be an established Championship club, we need a better infrastructure and part of that is getting much better training facilities.”

Sadler also appeared to rule out a future role for former director Belokon, who now has no stake in the football club.

“I haven’t (had any contact),” Sadler said.

“I’ve never met him, but clearly he’s a very, very important person in the history of Blackpool Football Club.

“There’s a very strong argument that we would never have seen the Premier League if it wasn’t for his investment.

“But again, I was keen to buy the 96.2 per cent and I think the club needs a fresh start. I’m looking forwards and to the future, not to the past.

“I just thought it was important that the club had a fresh start.

“I think acquiring all the shares made it much cleaner, there’s much more certainty with me owning the 96.2 per cent.”