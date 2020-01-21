Blackpool on the verge of making Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell their latest signing

Blackpool are expected to unveil Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell as their latest January transfer window signing today.

READ MORE: Blackpool's reserves return to action against Carlisle United today



The shot stopper has agreed to sign a short-term deal until the end of the season having had his contract at Deepdale cancelled.

The 29-year-old is due to reunite with Simon Grayson for a second time in his career having made the move to Preston from Fleetwood Town in 2016.

Maxwell, who went on to make 83 appearances for Preston during his three-year stay, has also previously played for the likes of Cambridge United and Wrexham.

The keeper has been out on loan with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian this season, making 17 appearances, but he’s not featured as much in recent weeks following the arrival of new manager Jack Ross - leading to his recall.

Maxwell will become the first player to move between the Lancashire rivals since Andy Little signed for the Seasiders on loan during the 2015/16 season.

Grayson has been keen to bolster his goalkeeping options following the injury Jak Alnwick suffered on Boxing Day.

The on-loan Rangers man has subsequently undergone successful surgery on his arm but is now facing the prospect of 12 weeks on the sidelines.

Last season's number one Mark Howard has recently returned to the fold, starting the last five games.

Having initially looked a little rusty, Howard delivered an impressive display in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City - saving Tyler Walker’s first-half penalty.

Fellow shot stopper Christoffer Mafoumbi has since departed the club on loan, joining League Two strugglers Morecambe.

When asked if a new goalkeeper will arrive this week after Saturday’s defeat to Lincoln City, Grayson told The Gazette: “I would think so.

"There are deals that are close to being done, I’m talking of a couple at this moment in time.

“Connor Ronan just didn’t get done in time on Friday (to be registered for Saturday's game), but we’ll have a new goalkeeper to add to our competition.

“But other areas we need to strengthen as well.”

On the chances of further outgoings, Grayson added: “Not as we stand at this moment, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

One player who did leave last week was Jordan Thompson, who made the step-up to the Championship to join Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

“I think that one is a win-win for all parties," Grayson added.

“The club were happy with the money they’ve got and I think Jordan is delighted to get to the Championship.

“We’ve always said any player leaving the club will have to be to the benefit of the club and we felt the deal was good for us.

“You’ve seen over the last few days the deals we’re getting done are not going to come cheap.

“All the money we’ve got from any deals out is going to be reinvested in the football club.”