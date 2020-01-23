Latest League One rumours from around the web...

Blackpool 'on course' to announce new signing, Player reveals shock Bolton Wanderers approach, Ex-Aston Villa ace set to join Fleetwood - League One rumours

It’s exactly one week until the January transfer window slams shut as League One clubs continue their search for new players in order to bolster their squads ahead of the all-important season run-in.

A host of clubs have already completed deals and they don’t want to stop there. Here, we’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier, so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest League One transfer news and gossip from around the web:

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne admits the Millers could face a fight to keep hold of winger Ohiedozie Ogbene, believing he is attracting interest from elsewhere. (Sheffield Star)

Fleetwood Town are set to announce the shock arrival of former Aston Villa and Stoke midfielder Glenn Whelan following his release from Hearts. (Various)

Darren Moores Doncaster Rovers are willing to take Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey on loan and offer him regular first-team football in League One. (The Athletic)

As many as 10 Championship clubs - including Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City - are keen on Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. (Bristol Live)

