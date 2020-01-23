Blackpool 'on course' to announce new signing, Player reveals shock Bolton Wanderers approach, Ex-Aston Villa ace set to join Fleetwood - League One rumours
It’s exactly one week until the January transfer window slams shut as League One clubs continue their search for new players in order to bolster their squads ahead of the all-important season run-in.
A host of clubs have already completed deals and they don’t want to stop there. Here, we’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier, so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest League One transfer news and gossip from around the web:
1. Millers boss admits winger fears
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne admits the Millers could face a fight to keep hold of winger Ohiedozie Ogbene, believing he is attracting interest from elsewhere. (Sheffield Star)