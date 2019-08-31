Blackpool new boy Sean Scannell is pleased to reunite with boss Simon Grayson

Blackpool new boy Sean Scannell has revealed Simon Grayson was a vital factor in his decision to make the move to Bloomfield Road.

The 28-year-old signed for the Seasiders yesterday after agreeing to cancel his contract at Bradford City by mutual consent.

The winger has penned a one-year deal, with the option to extend by a further 12 months, while midfielder Harry Pritchard has made the move in the opposition direction.

Grayson is a manager Scannell knows well, having played under him at Huddersfield Town, where he made 158 appearances.

He then signed for Bradford in 2018 for an undisclosed fee, but his time there was hampered by injuries, making just 18 appearances last season.

A serious back complaint kept him out of action for six months.

This season he has made an additional six appearances for the Bantams, scoring in the 3-0 victory against Oldham Athletic earlier this month.

On joining Blackpool, Scannell said: “The manager is a plus for me coming here because I’ve worked with him at Huddersfield and he was a good man to work with.

“There’s also a good bunch of lads with the competition here and I can see the quality in the players.

“That competition will keep me on my toes as I look to get in the team. I just can’t wait to get going now.”

Grayson added: “Sean is a player I’ve worked with before and he has plenty of experience at this level and above.

“He can play in a number of attacking positions and is another exciting addition to the squad.”

Pritchard, meanwhile, has made the switch to Bradford where he will link up with former boss Gary Bowyer in a separate deal to the Scannell transfer.

The midfielder, a 2018 signing from Maidenhead United, has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent in order for him to make the move to Yorkshire, where he has penned a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old, who also links up with Jamie Devitt, has yet to make a start for the Seasiders this season but has made three appearances off the bench.

He scored six goals in 50 appearances during his time on the Fylde coast.

“I am delighted to have got the deal done,” Pritchard said.

“I cannot wait to get going here at such a fantastic club.

“As soon as I was made aware of the interest from Bradford, I wanted to get it all over the line as quickly as possible.

“Bradford is a massive club and I am proud to have signed.”

Bantams boss Bowyer added: “Harry is a great lad and a fantastic character.

“He had a good season last year, playing over 40 games in what was his first full campaign in the EFL.

“He has a knack of creating chances and scoring goals. He is someone who is only going to continue to get better and better.

“Harry has a brilliant work ethic and will be a great addition to our squad.”