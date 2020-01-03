Blackpool new boy Jordan Thorniley doesn’t expect an instant debut following Sheffield Wednesday switch

New signing Jordan Thorniley has no thought that he’ll just be able to walk straight into Blackpool’s starting line-up.

The centre-back arrived on a permanent transfer from Sheffield Wednesday on New Year’s Day, signing for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who is also capable of playing at left-back, is fit and available for this weekend’s FA Cup third round tie at Reading.

However, manager Simon Grayson has suggested the best Thorniley can hope for is to start on the bench given a lack of recent game time, which also applies for fellow new signing Grant Ward.

But Thorniley insists he’ll be ready to step up when called upon.

“If selected I will be ready,” he said.

“It’s up to the manager whether I play straight away. If he puts me in, he puts me in. If he leaves me out I will have to play for my place.

“I don’t really expect to come in and play straight away but if that’s what the manager wants then I will be ready.

“I’ve not come here thinking I’m just going to walk into the side.

“I know in football you play for your place and you earn the right to play, so I’m not coming here blind-eyed thinking I’m going to walk into the team.

“I know I’ve got to dig in and earn the right.”