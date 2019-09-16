Blackpool need to learn from mistakes to claim result against in-form Doncaster Rovers

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson says his players must learn from their mistakes if they're to get back to winning ways against Doncaster Rovers tomorrow night.

The Seasiders make the trip to the Keepmoat Stadium to take on a Doncaster side that sit one place above them in the league table despite playing two fewer games.

Darren Moore's men have yet to taste defeat in their six games this season, while Pool have lost their last two on the bounce and haven't won in five.

“All we’re focusing on now is Doncaster, who have had a good start and got a good point at the weekend at Ipswich," the Pool boss said.

“Darren has gone in there and has tried to build on what they did last year.

“I watched their game against Ipswich and the one before that against Rotherham and they’re a side that play it out from the back.

“They’ve got a real experienced campaigner in James Coppinger who tries to make things happen for them.

“They’ve also got some young, exuberant players on loan from Premier League clubs as well.

“We know what to expect and I’m sure they’ll be thinking there might be a reaction from our team.

“Let’s hope we carry out what we’d like to do and improve on what we’ve done well at the weekend but also do better with the things we did poorly.”

The Seasiders - who were beaten 3-0 at home to MK Dons on Saturday - have no fresh injuries to worry about, with Nathan Delfouneso and Mark Howard the only two men who will miss out.

“Nathan will miss out again with his hamstring injury," Grayson confirmed.

“Other than that, I think everybody reported available for selection and we obviously want to put right what went wrong at the weekend.

“I thought we played well on Saturday. I thought we dominated the ball which is something we wanted to do better than we have done recently.

“But we made three individual errors, bad errors, which if you do that in games you’re not going to give yourself a platform to go and win football matches.

“I thought we started really well and then they score from a set piece we should have dealt with.

“Just as we were getting back into the game after half-time, Curtis (Tilt) makes his mistake and from that point we were chasing the game and we didn’t stay with a couple of runners and it was game over.

“If you’re on the other side and you’re Paul Tisdale, you’ll say it was a professional away performance where you get an early goal, shut up shop and hit the other team on the counter.

“That’s what they did to us and we know we’ve got to do better, but there were still a lot of positives to come out of the game.

“People will say you lost 3-0 which I get because that doesn’t reflect that we played well.

“But our retention of the ball and our build-up play was good, but when we got into the final third we weren’t clever enough or didn’t have enough guile about us.

“When you put that together at the top end of the pitch with making mistakes in your defensive box, then you’re going to find it difficult to win matches.”