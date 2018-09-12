Blackpool need to keep working on killing teams off, says skipper Jay Spearing

Jay Spearing says Blackpool’s players are well aware they need to work on killing teams off on a regular basis.

READ MORE: So important I got Gary Bowyer's blessing says Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips



Spearing bagged his first goals for Blackpool in last week's 3-2 win against Bradford City

The Seasiders found the back of the net three times against Bradford City last week, but they had to come from behind to claim the win after somehow finding themselves two goals down.

It was a dominant display from Terry McPhillips’ men and they should never have found themselves behind in the first place, having missed a number of chances to take the lead.

While Pool showed character and resilience to come back to claim their second league win of the season, Spearing is well are they won’t be able to rely on producing such remarkable comebacks on a weekly basis.

He said: “If I’m being honest the confidence has always been there, we know that we’re playing well and have been creating chances, we’ve just not been putting the ball in the back of the net.

Spearing bags his first goal for the club from the penalty spot

“It was only a matter of time (before Blackpool did score). We’ve been working on it day in, day out in training about firing the ball in and putting them away and killing teams off.

“Okay we should have done that in the first half but we stayed strong, stayed committed and we got the result we wanted.”

The Seasiders head to winless Plymouth Argyle this weekend looking to build on their eight-game unbeaten run.

It will be McPhillips’ first game in charge as the club’s permanent boss, and Spearing says the players will continue to give everything they’ve got for Gary Bowyer’s former assistant.

When asked last Saturday if the players are still backing McPhillips, Spearing replied: “Did you see the last 25 minutes? I think that sums up everything that we’re about at this club - the lads especially with what they have to deal with on a day-to-day basis.

“I know we’re repeating ourselves, but we’ve got no training ground and we’re training at Fulwood Amateurs.

“But we’re working hard and we can’t let it affect us. We’re getting on with it and on the pitch and we will show the commitment to Terry.”

Spearing has enjoyed a fine start to the season, leading the team by example and even claiming his first two goals for the club in the win against Bradford.

The 29 year old, who is wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of teammate Jimmy Ryan, is delighted with how things are currently going.

“I’m loving football, I really am,” the midfielder added.

“We have a great set of lads and I enjoy coming in every day working with them.

“They make me enjoy it and I think the group we have got can really do something special this year.

“We all believe we’re on the same boat and we’re going in that same direction. When you’ve got a group like that, with the character we’ve shown, it’s a good thing to be a part of.”