Blackpool nearing full strength for visit of League One play-off rivals Charlton Athletic

Terry McPhillips has revealed his Blackpool side are almost back to full strength ahead of this weekend's crucial League One clash against Charlton Athletic.

The Seasiders currently sit eighth in the table, three points off Charlton who currently occupy that final play-off spot.

While a win against the Addicks at Bloomfield Road on Saturday is unlikely to take Pool into the top six due to their goal difference, it could go a long way to cementing their play-off credentials.

Speaking ahead of the match, McPhillips has revealed Ollie Turton and Callum Guy are back in training, while Mark Cullen is also thought to be closing in on a return.

The Pool boss said: “We’ve had a full week so we had 20 outfield players training, so it was a good chance to do a 11v11 and get some work done.

“It hasn’t happened often for us (having a week off) and the weather has been kind so far. So we’re looking healthy.

“Callum and Turts have trained and they look good, Cully is there or thereabouts as well.”