Blackpool must learn lessons, says goal king Vassell

Blackpool’s failure to put Gillingham to the sword will serve as a priceless learning curve, says Kyle Vassell.

The Seasiders were made to pay for their string of missed chances in their 1-1 home draw on Tuesday night, with Tom Eaves punishing Pool with an equaliser at the death.

Vassell, who had put Blackpool ahead, said he and his team-mates must take lessons from the result.

“We’re gutted really,” he said. “We worked hard but we should have put the game out of sight in all honesty. But we didn’t and it cost us.

“It’s especially frustrating for me as an attacking player because it’s my job to score goals, so the fact we couldn’t quite get that second goal is frustrating.

“We’ve drawn the game in not the greatest of ways but we’ll pick ourselves up and go again on Saturday.

“We can’t afford to give away points like that, so it’s a learning curve and we’ll definitely learn from it as a team. We know that if we really want to do well in this league, points are especially important in games like this.

“The disappointment comes because we should have been in the dressing room celebrating. This should be a very positive interview but it’s not. We’re gutted but we’ll make sure we learn from this.”

Vassell’s goal was his second in successive games since returning from a four-game lay-off due to a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old was brought off on Tuesday with 15 minutes to play but insists he is raring to go again.

He added: “As a striker you’re paid to score goals but it is a bonus to score again. But I just want to go up the table, so a win would have been more important to me.

“I would have seen 90 minutes on Tuesday but I played with(Gillingham’s) Gabriel Zakuani at Peterborough and he’s a very, very aggressive defender . He’s caught me with something on my head.

“Whenever I looked up I couldn’t see the ball, so I got the message across and told the staff to bring someone on who was fit enough to chase the ball because I was seeing double. But I’ll be fine.”

Vassell and his Blackpool team-mates now turn their attention to Saturday’s Fylde coast derby at Fleetwood Town – a game the striker is looking forward to.

He said: “I’m not from Blackpool but I love it here and the game means a lot to the club, the fans and everyone around here.

“It’s probably one of the first proper derbies I’ve played in, so I’m really looking forward to it.

“We’ve had a bit of a slump recently but one thing the gaffer always gets out of us is a reaction. That’s the minimum he gets and that’s what he will get."