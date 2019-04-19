Blackpool must find the solution to one particular problem going into Scunthorpe United trip

Blackpool hold an unwanted record of struggling against some of League One’s weakest sides and that’s something Terry McPhillips wants to put right at Glanford Park today.

The Seasiders take on a Scunthorpe United side who sit 19th in the table, just a point above the drop zone.

Normally Pool would be confident of claiming a victory but they’ve suffered some surprising defeats this season, losing home and away to both Oxford United and Bristol Rovers, who were inside the bottom four at the time, as well as losing against lowly Rochdale.

The Seasiders have also been held to disappointing home draws against the likes of Southend United, Accrington Stanley and Plymouth Argyle.

McPhillips can’t quite put his finger on why exactly the record exists, but he’s hoping to rectify it as soon as possible.

“A performance like Bradford would do leading us into the game against Fleetwood on Monday,” he said.

“There’s no doubt that we have struggled against some of the lesser teams if you like, so that needs addressing – certainly for next season.

“We should have more points to our tally against those sides below us but we haven’t, so we need to do better.

“It will be a tough game, as they all are. They went on a good run earlier in the season and then followed it with a poor run.

“It’s surprising to see some big teams are going to get relegated this year, for sure. Some big teams with big budgets.

“Scunthorpe, for the last few years, have been at the other end challenging for the play-offs and they’ve got some good players.

“But it’s football and no-one has a right to succeed; you’ve got to go and earn it that’s for sure.

“They’re all playing each other at different times and the line is just so fine. They’ve got a good squad although they’ve got one or two injuries.

“In the end I think it all sorts itself out. Those at the top are there for a reason and it’s the same for those at the bottom as well.”