Blackpool must create more admits Ben Heneghan

Ben Heneghan says he and his Blackpool team-mates have got to demand more from each other.

The defender provided a blunt assessment of the Seasiders’ display in their goalless draw away to winless Bolton Wanderers on Monday night.

While Heneghan was delighted to keep a clean sheet, he said Blackpool’s lack of a threat at the other end of the pitch was nothing short of unacceptable.

“It wasn’t that entertaining to be honest,” the 26-year-old said.

“Obviously we’re happy with the clean sheet but we’ve got to create more, it’s as simple as that.

“As a defender you’re happy not to concede but we’ve got to create more. We’ve got to put demands on ourselves and other people throughout the squad.

“We all want to get up there in the league, so we’ve got to demand more from each other and create.

“I think we’ve had just one shot on target, which isn’t good enough.

“There’s massive disappointment in the dressing room because we go into every game thinking we can win it.

“There’s no hiding from that – we want three points from every game. If we expect it, we’ve got to put it into action and make it count on the pitch but it just wasn’t happening.”

When asked by The Gazette what is the cause of Blackpool’s creative woes, Heneghan replied: “To be honest I’m not too sure what it was.

“On the night it just didn’t work, whatever we had gone for.

“We’ve just got to get back on the training ground and figure out what we can do to make it right next time.

“Rotherham (Pool’s next opponents on Saturday) had a good win at the weekend (4-0 over Coventry), so it will be a tough game but we go into every game thinking we can win.

“We need to put things right from the Bolton game and create more.”

The result saw Blackpool extend their unbeaten run to four games and climb a place to fourth in League One.

But that is of little solace to Heneghan, who added: “I’m just disappointed. We’ve been working on the shape, so we’ll take the positives from that, but there’s nothing else to be happy with.

“I don’t think either side really deserved to win it. There wasn’t much in the game at all.

“Yes, we’re missing a few players but it’s a squad game.

“Centre-backs are expected to score a few goals when we go up, so everyone is in it together.

“I’m not going to dig anyone out at all. We’re all in this together and we’re a good group for togetherness, but in this game it just didn’t happen for us.

“We will take being four games unbeaten but we feel it was a bit of a missed opportunity in a sense.

“We will go back to the training ground and get working for Saturday.”