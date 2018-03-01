Blackpool MP Paul Maynard welcomes EFL fans' meeting

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard is hoping Blackpool supporters will be given a fair voice and the answers they deserve when they meet with English Football League chiefs.

The EFL today confirmed it will hold talks with a number of supporters’ groups as well as Blackpool MPs over the ongoing issues at Bloomfield Road.

The decision comes after Mr Maynard wrote his own letter to the league demanding officials properly engage with Blackpool fans.

The Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP is also expecting to be invited to join the talks.

“I am pleased to see the EFL has finally agreed to talks with Blackpool fans,” he said.

“It is essential the football authorities listen to what supporters have to say, particularly where there is so much concern over the way a club is run.

“I wrote to the EFL calling on them to properly engage with Blackpool supporters and to ask for my own meeting to discuss governance at Blackpool and in the game as a whole.

“I look forward to receiving my invitation and joining Blackpool supporters around the table for these important talks.”

The Conservative MP says he has repeatedly raised concerns about Blackpool Football Club, which was promoted to the Premier League in 2010 but now finds itself in the bottom half of League One.

He added: “A healthy football club is good for the town. It should be a source of pride for the community.

“I am sorry to see what has happened to Blackpool.

“The people who run the game need to understand how supporters feel and the great sense of frustration that surrounds Blackpool Football Club.

“I hope this is not simply a PR exercise but is a genuine opportunity for supporters to have a voice. I will do all I can to ensure that is the case.”