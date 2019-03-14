Blackpool move swiftly to announce new assistant manager following Gary Brabin's surprise departure

Terry McPhillips has moved quickly to bring in a new assistant manager, with Blackpool appointing Tony Grant as Gary Brabin’s replacement.

READ MORE: Blackpool's players 'shocked' and 'disappointed' by Gary Brabin's surprise exit

Grant, a former midfielder who played for Burnley and Everton during a 15-year career, knows McPhillips having worked with him at Blackburn Rovers.

He will initially remain at the club on a deal until the end of the season.

It comes after Brabin left two days before Blackpool’s homecoming game against Southend United at the weekend, citing personal reasons for his departure.

“I’ve worked with Tony before and he’s a personal friend of mine,” McPhillips said.

“He was a really good assistant at Blackburn with the youth teams and he’s a good developer of players, a really good coach.

“He’s also a good person and it’s not just the coaching on the pitch, it’s also the conversations with the players and getting the best out of them.

“He’s got all that in his locker so I’m really pleased with that. I think he’s a really good addition.

“He gets the best out of the players he works with and he’s another pair of hands and another pair of eyes.

“I think it was important we got somebody else to help us and I think it will benefit us and he’ll do well for us.

“I had a few texts and a couple of phone calls once the news that Gary had left had broke, but for me it was only ever about Tony.”

Grant has previously coached at Crewe Alexandra, Accrington Stanley and Chester City, while scouting for Premier League side Everton.

The Liverpool-born 44-year-old describes himself as a hands-on coach who is keen to speak to players on an individual basis.

“I’ve known Terry for a number of years,” he said.

“An opportunity arose and he asked if I would be interested and I thought I’ll have a go at it.

“It’s probably better for other people to talk about me but as a coach, I’ve done a lot of travelling watching teams abroad. I’ve just spent a couple of months in Spain and Germany.

“I’ve watched the best train and I try and put that into practice on the training pitch.

“I have big care for players, my whole outlook on coaching is purely individual improvement.

“Even in the short term, I will try my hardest to improve most of the players if I can. That’s how I see coaching, that’s a coach’s job to get the best out of their players.

“I like to get into the lads and into their life, show them some care and give them some feedback and ideas.

“I’m a good listener and I’m a good talker.”