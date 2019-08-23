Blackpool move has gone exactly to plan for Sullay Kaikai

Sullay Kaikai says he only has positive things to say about his time at Blackpool so far.

The winger has enjoyed an impressive start to his Blackpool career, becoming a fan favourite with his exciting displays.

The 23-year-old, who scored his first goal for the club in Tuesday night’s draw at Gillingham, made the move to Bloomfield Road earlier this summer from Dutch side NAC Breda.

The former Crystal Palace man is delighted with the start the Seasiders have made to the new season, which sees them top the League One table after four games.

“It’s been excellent so far and it can only get better,” Kaikai said.

“If we can strengthen then who knows where we can get to, so I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.

“We were just lacking a bit of quality against Gillingham but that will come as the season goes on, we will get better.

“I don’t think anybody expected such a great start but we will certainly take it, especially with the way we’ve gone about it and our approach.

“It’s been fantastic, the attitude, so I think we deserve the unbeaten start.

“Every game we want the three points, so we will be ready for Rochdale on Saturday. We will recover well and do what we need to do.”