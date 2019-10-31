Blackpool milestone man Jay Spearing says: Defeat was unthinkable on my special day

Blackpool captain Jay Spearing has revealed an extra-special reason why he was determined not to finish on the losing side at Burton Albion last weekend.

READ MORE: Injury rules Nick Anderton out for a month

That League One match brought up a century of Seasiders appearances for the midfielder in all competitions.

The 30-year-old, who joined Pool two years ago after four seasons with Bolton Wanderers, revealed: “I told the lads on the morning of the game that this is my 100th game, which is a very proud moment for myself, so we’re not losing.

“It’s great to play 100 games for any club but to play 100 for Blackpool is a proud moment for me and my family.

“It’s an achievement that I’m very happy with and I’m just happy we didn’t lose.”

And Spearing insists there is plenty more to come from the team and from himself after the 10 men in tangerine held on for a goalless draw at the Pirelli Stadium.

He added: “Of course the legs can still go. I’m buzzing and I think towards the end of the game I showed I’m fit enough, even though I’m 31 next month.

“I don’t feel unfit. I feel alive and I feel good. I’m feeling excited and enjoying my football.

“I feel we can kick on and I know I can do better. And that’s what I’m wanting to do because I want this team to have a good season.”

“We can build on this. We can build on the desire, the workrate and the effort we put in to keep that clean sheet. Once we’ve got that installed into us day in, day out, the end product will come at some point.”

And Merseysider Spearing, who played 30 times for Liverpool in the Premier League, is now looking forward to starting a second century of Pool games at home to Peterborough United on Saturday.

He said: “It will be a test but the Burton game was as well.

“We’re looking forward to it after a good week’s training.

“I assume we’re going to miss Tilty next week through suspension (after the defender’s two yellow cards at Burton) but we’ve got plenty of lads who can come in and fill in, put in a good performance and stake a claim for a spot.

“We’re going to keep pushing each other and we’re going to keep working hard.

“We know that Peterborough are a free-flowing side going forward but we know that if we defend like we did against Burton we’ll put them under a lot of pressure as well.”