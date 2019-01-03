Blackpool midfielder: We can’t let other teams off the hook

Chris Taylor insists out-of-form Blackpool can’t continue feeling sorry for themselves and must start making their own luck.

The Seasiders suffered a fourth defeat from their last five games on New Year’s Day with a 1-0 reversal at the hands of Sunderland.

It was another fixture where Blackpool performed well and deserved something from the game, but it wasn’t to be as the visitors’ superior finishing proved the difference.

“We’re really disappointed,” Taylor said. “We thought our performance after the first 20 minutes at least deserved a point.

“But that’s why Sunderland are one of the top teams and one of the favourites to go up because they’re ruthless.

“When they were on top, they got a goal. When we were on top, we couldn’t get it.

“Myself and big Armand (Gnanduillet) probably could have got us one at least.

“We just couldn’t seem to settle in the first 20 minutes.

“They seemed to come out of the traps flying with their massive away support.

“That probably kicked them on straight away and we were on the back foot early on and couldn’t seem to stem the tide.

“But after their goal, I thought we played some really good stuff and we definitely deserved something out of the game.

“But it’s no good saying you deserve something, you’ve got to go and do it.”

Taylor came within a whisker of levelling things up for Blackpool just four minutes after Sunderland’s Josh Maja scored the only goal.

The midfielder could only hit the post from close range at the back post after getting on the end of Donervon Daniels’ header back across goal.

“I can vaguely remember there was some good play and Donervon has headed it back across goal and my eyes have lit up,” Taylor added.

“I was stretching for it but as soon as I made contact with it I thought it was in, but I’ve seen it hit the post.

“It fell to Armand who was on the floor and he couldn’t put it in. It just seemed to be one of those days where nothing would go right for us in front of goal.

“I had another chance in the second half where I’ve managed to pick the ball up on the halfway line and go past one or two men.

“There were options either side but it seemed to sit up so nicely that I backed myself more times than not from that position, but I either didn’t get hold of it or it struck a patch of mud and there was no power on the shot.

“It was one of those days but we need to dust ourselves down and look forward to Saturday now.”