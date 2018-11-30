Blackpool midfielder wants an immediate return to winning ways at Solihull Moors

Harry Pritchard has called on Blackpool to embark on another impressive unbeaten run – starting tonight at Solihull Moors.

The Seasiders’ five-game winning streak was ended by Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night, with Blackpool falling to a 2-0 defeat at the Keepmoat Stadium.

But there is no time to rest for Terry McPhillips’ men, who are back in action tonight in their FA Cup second round clash against National League Solihull.

Pritchard, who returned to the side as one of four changes on Tuesday, wants Blackpool to get back to winning ways and start another run.

The 26-year-old said: “It was five wins on the bounce before this but unfortunately that’s over now, so we have to start another unbeaten run.”

Blackpool’s trip to Damson Park will be screened live on BBC Two tonight, with the game kicking off at the later time of 7.55pm.

Solihull are flying high in sixth place in the National League, just two spots and one point behind Dave Challinor’s AFC Fylde.

The game seems ripe for a cup upset, just as it was last season when Blackpool exited the competition at the first hurdle after losing 2-1 at Boreham Wood.

“It’s going to be a tough game in the FA Cup, they’re on fire in the Conference,” Pritchard added.

“The FA Cup produces upsets but we’ve just got to make sure that doesn’t happen on Friday.”

Tonight’s televised game will be presented by Dan Walker live from Solihull, with expert analysis from former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin and ex-England women and Arsenal defender Alex Scott.