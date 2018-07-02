Blackpool midfielder pleased to pen a new deal

Jay Spearing says he is delighted to tie up his Blackpool future for the start of the club’s pre-season preparations.

The 29-year-old, who was due to become a free agent on July 1, committed his future to the club last week when he signed a fresh two-year deal.

Spearing met up with his team-mates on Thursday as Gary Bowyer begins his preparations for the new League One campaign.

A full pre-season is something the midfielder is looking forward to, having been forced to train on his own last season following his release from Bolton Wanderers after weeks of negotiations.

Blackpool eventually signed the former Liverpool man in October and he went on to make 35 appearances.

“Last year was tough for me, doing my pre-season training on my own from June to August time,” Spearing said.

“So the main thing this year was to get it sorted so I could get a full pre-season under my belt.

“From August to October, I was trying to catch up with the other lads.

“Game time is what improved that.

“Over the Christmas period we had a tough time of it but after that I felt as though I really started to hit form, get in my stride and show what I’m capable of doing.”

While Spearing will have been reacquainted with his old team-mates last week, he will have also been introduced to seven new faces.

Bowyer is currently undergoing a big rebuild at Bloomfield Road and, speaking to The Gazette last week, he revealed there is still more business to be done.

Spearing says it is only natural that players will depart the club but he has no concerns over the group of players his manager is assembling.

He added: “We’ve lost quite a few players and some will go onto bigger and better things in higher leagues.

“That’s great for them, they did brilliant for us last season so we wish them all the best.

“But the rest of us came back in this week and there are a few new faces. But we’re all buzzing and happy to be introduced to each other.”

Spearing is now fully focused on getting ready for Blackpool’s season opener, which comes at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, August 4.

“Whatever league you’re in, you do look at the fixtures when they come out,” Spearing added.

“You’re buzzing to see who that first game is and everything we do now for the next four to five weeks is about gearing up to that Wycombe game.

“We want to go there and kick off the new season with a win.”