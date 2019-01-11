Blackpool midfielder must learn after seeing red at Rochdale

Terry McPhillips is delighted to welcome Jordan Thompson back from suspension this weekend, but the Blackpool boss is hoping the ban will act as a “good learning curve” for the midfielder.

The Northern Ireland international has missed the last three games after picking up a straight red during the Boxing Day defeat to Rochdale.

Despite being stamped on by a Rochdale player, Thompson reacted angrily by appearing to headbutt his opponent, resulting in a straight red card.

“He’s been one of the best players, so he’s been a big miss for us,” McPhillips said. “But hopefully it’s been a good learning curve for him.

“The lad did stand on him, but you can’t react like that.

“He’s a good player with talent, he turns people and beats people and if you’re a good player like that you’re going to get kicked. He’s going to have to learn to live with it.

“I’ve had to speak to him about him learning about his mistake, because it was one. I’m really hoping he does, and if he does, the lad’s got half a chance.”

While Ollie Turton, Curtis Tilt and Ben Heneghan could all come back into contention at Portsmouth, the Seasiders are likely to be without number one goalkeeper Mark Howard.

He sustained a recurrence of the groin injury he suffered earlier in the season during Blackpool’s defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup last week, where he was replaced by Christoffer Mafoumbi.

“We’ll assess him again but he’s very doubtful for this weekend,” McPhillips added.

“Chris has come in and done well before. He’s waited patiently for his opportunities and he’ll get another one I think on Saturday.”