Blackpool midfielder hopes home advantage can give Arsenal problems

Blackpool midfielder Chris Taylor believes Arsenal will find it a tougher prospect overcoming the Seasiders on their own turf.

Pool have already faced Arsenal this season, producing a spirited display in their narrow 2-1 defeat in the Carabao Cup in October.

But that tie was played at the Emirates, and the fact this weekend’s FA Cup third round clash is at Bloomfield Road could make the difference according to Taylor.

He said: “It was a very good game down there last time.

“Unfortunately I didn’t get any game time, but I thought the lads on the day were terrific. We gave Arsenal a real scare and they knew they were in a game.

“I think it will be even tougher for them here. We’ve got to ask them as many questions as we can when they come up here and see what happens.

“But they’re a top side and they’re massive favourites to go through, so it’s one of them you look forward to and give it your best shot. It’s the FA Cup, you never know do you?”

Taylor produced arguably his best display in a Blackpool shirt in the New Year’s Day defeat to Sunderland.

The midfielder, who has struggled for regular game time this season, has now played 90 minutes in Pool’s last two fixtures.

“I feel good,” the 31-year-old added. “Obviously I’ve had a bit of a slow start to the season, I was in and out and my knee was playing up a little bit.

“I’ve had to bide my time because the lads were doing very well when I was out, there were some really good results. Now I’m fully fit and looking forward to the second half of the season. Hopefully we can stick with the play-off pack.”