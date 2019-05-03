Blackpool midfielder Harry Pritchard reflects on a year’s learning at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool’s Harry Pritchard admits his debut season in the Football League has been a big learning curve.

The midfielder is coming to the end of his first campaign with the Seasiders, having signed from non-league Maidenhead United during the summer.

The 26-year-old has made 46 appearances for Pool this term, scoring six times in the process – his latest goal coming in the 2-1 defeat at Barnsley last weekend.

“It’s been a big learning curve for me this season but I’ve learned a lot from the players around me,” Pritchard said.

“I’ve just played my normal game when I’ve been on the pitch and I’ve worked hard every game.

“I think I’ve improved as a player at Blackpool. I’ve played in a different position than I did during the last six years at Maidenhead.

“I’ve gone more central this year so that’s been a big learning curve, especially with it being my first year in the Football League.

“I’ve played everywhere to be fair, but that’s what I can do – I’m quite a good utility player.

“It’s been tough in terms of the step up, but you’re playing with better players and you’re playing against better players.

“You get the ball a lot more and people make runs for you that you can find. The game is a lot faster but you just adapt and I think I have improved taking that step.”

Heading into tomorrow’s final game of the season, Pritchard says Pool’s players just want to end the campaign on a positive note.

“We just want to get that win for the home fans in the last game of the season and finish the season strongly and as well as we can,” he said.