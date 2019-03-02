Blackpool midfielder eyes a late run at the League One play-offs

Blackpool’s Jordan Thompson believes the Seasiders can make the play-offs as they travel to Bristol Rovers this afternoon.

The Seasiders make the trip south sitting ninth in the League One table, six points adrift of sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers going into the final 13 games of the season.

Irrespective of where Blackpool finish the season, Thompson believes he has fulfilled the aim he set for himself after leaving Rangers last summer.

“It has been good,” the 22-year-old said.

“I came here to get as many games as I could and it has been brilliant.

“The team are now trying to push for the play-offs and nick a spot.

“We just need to keep picking up points.

“Everyone in the dressing room believes we can do it.

“At the start of the season that was our aim and it is what we were pushing for.”

Success with his club would also help Thompson in his bid to become a regular in the Northern Ireland set-up.

He gained two caps for Michael O’Neill’s men in 2018 and wants to establish himself fully on the international stage.

Thompson said: “That is what I am looking for; a few more goals and assists to push me up into the Northern Ireland set-up.

“That is what you want.I want a few more caps and with a few more good performances here we will see what happens.

“Right now we are just picking the points up to try and get in the play-offs.”