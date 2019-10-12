Blackpool midfielder Callum Guy believes the Seasiders can only get better

Callum Guy believes Blackpool still have improvements to make – which makes their current league position all the more pleasing.

The Seasiders sit in fourth place in League One ahead of today’s clash against Rotherham United.

Despite results which have seen Pool lose just twice in 12 games, Guy insists there is more to come.

“We’ve started the season well and we’re in and around the top places, so there are lots of positives to take,” he said.

“We know we can do even better as well, which is going forward mainly. But we look solid defensively.

“We’re starting to keep more clean sheets now so the main thing for us to work on is creating more chances.

“We just take each game as it comes because we don’t want to think too much about where we’ll be at the end of the season.

“It’s not like we’ve been losing a lot of games, so there’s no point getting disheartened.

“We’re still working hard and getting results, but now we need to turn those draws into wins.”

Pool look well prepared to launch a genuine tilt at the play-offs this season, having finished in 10th place last season.

But, with all the positive changes both on and off the pitch since last term, Guy is confident the Seasiders can go one better.

The 22-year-old added: “I think last season we had a good squad but we didn’t quite have the strength in depth we do now to really push on.

“We’ve brought in some very good players and it’s always a fight to get in the starting 11.

“You never know if you’re going to be in or not but if you’re not, you’ve just got to work extra hard to get back into it.

“The way Jay (Spearing) and Jordan (Thompson) have been playing this season makes it very hard to knock them off their perch.

“I thought we missed Jordan at Bolton on Monday.

“Matty Virtue has also done well since coming into the team and got his goal at Accrington the other week.

“He’s good going forward so it’s never going to be easy to get into the team but when you get that opportunity you can’t let yourself down.

“Obviously I’d like to be playing more games but I just try and help as much as I can whenever I come on or even just in training.

“I’ve just got to keep working hard to make sure I’m starting.”

The Seasiders will now be looking to build on their recent four-game unbeaten run when they take on the Millers this afternoon.

Despite a mixed start, Guy still expects Paul Warne’s side to be in the promotion mix come the end of the season.

“They’ve got a really good squad and they’ve started to pick up a few better results recently,” he said.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game because they’re really hard-working, so it will be a battle.

“But if we can get it to click going forwards, there’s no reason why we can’t take the three points.”