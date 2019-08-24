Blackpool midfielder Callum Guy believes the Seasiders can improve further

Callum Guy insists table-topping Blackpool still have plenty of room to improve despite their superb start to the season.

The Seasiders sit pretty at the summit of League One after four games, having won three and drawn the other.

However, Pool failed to hit the heights of their opening two games against Bristol Rovers and Southend United, yet still managed to pick up four points from their matches against Oxford United and Gillingham.

That, Guy believes, should give Blackpool fans plenty of encouragement for the season ahead.

“We’ve started the season very well but the good thing is, is that there’s still plenty of room for improvement,” the 22-year-old said.

“That’s exciting. The squad we’ve got at the minute is really good and I think we can only improve.

“I think, going forward, we look a lot more threatening than we did last season.

“Throughout most of the games we look like we’re going to score every time we go forward, whereas last season we had a bit of a problem with that.

“That was especially the case towards the end of last season, but we’ve definitely made improvements in that area.

“Playing wing-backs means, as a midfielder, you have those two as an out-ball.

“Rather than just relying on the strikers, we are getting goals from all over the place at the minute.

“The formation we play means we can look to get on the ball and play some exciting football.”

Despite only being four games in, Guy says it was imperative the Seasiders got off to a good start this season.

“The first four games have shown that we have a good belief,” the midfielder added.

“We know what we’re capable of, we’ve just got to keep kicking on and see what comes at the end of the season.

“We will just take it game by game but, like most teams in the league, our aim has to be promotion.

“We’ve started off really well so we’ve just got to keep it up day in, day out and with the squad we have we know we can push for those promotion places.

“It was important to start off well because if you don’t, your head can go down and performance levels will drop quite quickly.

“Starting well has given us that belief and encouragement to know you can win every game you go into.”

Blackpool head to Rochdale today looking to maintain their unbeaten start against a side that also started well, losing just once.

“We know they’re a good team from last season, they’re high energy,” Guy said.

“They’ve signed some good players during the summer but obviously our fitness coach (Ross Jones) was there last season and he’s given them high praise, so we know it’s going to be a tough game.

“It’s helpful getting that little bit of inside knowledge, which hopefully works in our favour.”