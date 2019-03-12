Blackpool midfielder called up to Northern Ireland squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson has been called up to Northern Ireland's senior squad for their first two Euro 2020 qualifiers.

READ MORE: Blackpool captain Jay Spearing says: Let's turn on the power against Doncaster at 'electric' Bloomfield Road

Michael O'Neill's side get their qualifying campaign underway with a home clash against Estonia on Thursday, March 21.

The following Sunday they will host Belarus at Windsor Park.

It means Thompson will be unavailable for Blackpool's trip to Bradford City on Saturday, March 23, where the Seasiders will come up against their former boss Gary Bowyer.

The 22-year-old has made 38 appearances for the Seasiders this season, scoring three times.

Thompson, who joined Blackpool at the start of the season after being released by Rangers, received his first two senior caps against Panama and Costa Rica last year.

Speaking to The Gazette earlier this month, Thompson said: "That is what I am looking for; a few more goals and assists to push me up into the Northern Ireland set-up.

“That is what you want. I want a few more caps and with a few more good performances here we will see what happens."