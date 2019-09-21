Blackpool manager Simon Grayson warns Accrington Stanley should not be taken lightly

Accrington Stanley might have only won just one of their opening eight games but Blackpool must be right at it if they’re to make it two wins from two.

That’s according to Pool boss Simon Grayson, who believes Stanley are a better side than their league position suggests.

John Coleman’s outfit sit 20th in League One but come into today’s game on the back of a 1-1 draw at Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday.

“John is a fantastic servant of that football club and what that club has done over a number of years has been fantastic,” Grayson said.

“They play in a certain manner, with a freedom, and John encourages his players to pass the ball around.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re at it and give them the respect they deserve because they’re a good team.

“They got a good result at Wycombe the other night against a team that are flying high in the division.

“We’ve got to go there and work hard as individuals, be solid as a team and be ruthless in both boxes.

“We certainly don’t want to undo all the good work we did on Tuesday night by being sloppy and complacent because there’s no room for that.

“They will look to get on the front foot, while they can be quite expansive at times.

“They are a team that will be trying to win the game, as we will be as well.

“There are different types of players in both groups and you have to find formulas and ways of winning games when you come up against different styles.”

Blackpool are expecting to be backed by a bumper away following at the Crown Ground in this afternoon’s all-Lancashire encounter.

Just over 1,800 made the short trip on a Tuesday night at the back end of last season to see the Seasiders emerge victorious thanks to Jay Spearing’s late penalty.

Grayson is expecting another party atmosphere this time around.

“It’s a good local derby that is not too far down the road for us all,” he added.

“Our supporters have been fantastic, even at Doncaster on Tuesday night. There weren’t loads and loads there but they certainly made themselves heard.

“I’m sure there were some pretty wild scenes in the away end when we got that last-minute winner.

“We had to give them something to cheer about and smile about on Tuesday, which I think we did.

“That means we now go to Accrington in good spirits where we will be looking to replicate a similar performance to try and get three points again.”