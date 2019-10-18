Blackpool manager Simon Grayson hopes Ryan Hardie will be fit for Wycombe Wanderers meeting

It is hoped the injury Ryan Hardie suffered in Blackpool’s midweek defeat to Carlisle United isn’t a serious one.

The 22-year-old hobbled off the pitch during the second half of their EFL Trophy meeting at Brunton Park after sustaining an impact injury on his thigh following a collision.

However, manager Simon Grayson believes the knock shouldn’t keep the striker out of Tuesday night’s league clash against Wycombe Wanderers.

“He just went for the ball and got a bit of fluid come up on his thigh,” the Pool boss said.

“It looks like he’s got a golf ball on there for some reason.

“I’m sure it won’t be anything too severe.”

Hardie was withdrawn from the action, just before team-mate Nathan Delfouneso, who lasted almost an hour on what was his first start since August.

That involvement came after the forward was a substitute in the weekend defeat against Rotherham United, having missed the Seasiders’ last five games with a hamstring injury.

“It was also good to get Nathan Delfouneso out there for 55 minutes, which was always going to be the case,” Grayson added.

“He looked quite sharp but we’ve got to make sure we manage him correctly.

“There will be a few players who will be managing sore heads in the morning based on the rollicking they had after the game.”

Goalkeeper Mark Howard was also named in a Blackpool squad for the first time this season at Brunton Park, although he eventually remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes.

The 33-year-old is continuing to step up his recovery, having recently returned from a seven-month injury lay-off after rupturing his Achilles in March.

When asked if he was tempted to give Howard a 45-minute cameo against Carlisle, Grayson said: “It was a possibility, but with the way we were playing first half, I was more concerned about getting it right with the outfield players.

“Mark is making good progress and we will keep working with him.”

Grayson is also hoping to have Sullay Kaikai and Joe Nuttall fit and back available for selection for the game at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.