Blackpool manager delights fans with early Christmas presents

Gary Bowyer gave the Blackpool fans an early Christmas present when he hand-delivered a box of tangerine Santa hats to the Seasiders who made the long journey to Charlton Athletic.

Ahead of kick-off the Blackpool manager handed over the gifts to thank the fans for making the long journey down to the capital just two days before Christmas.

Pool skipper Jimmy Ryan launches his signed shirt into the away end

The Blackpool players then handed out signed shirts when they came out for the start of the game.

Speaking at full-time, Bowyer said: “I went into the club shop and just got some hats off the lovely Sarah who works there and took some into the away end.

“It was just a bit of fun but also to say thank you very much.

“We also gave them some signed shirts for the little kids that come and watch us thanking them for all their efforts because the fixture list has not been particularly kind throwing this up two days before Christmas.”