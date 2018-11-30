Blackpool manager aims to avoid TV upset

Terry McPhillips believes tonight’s game being televised live on BBC Two adds an extra “bit of spice” to Blackpool’s FA Cup second round clash against Solihull Moors.

The Seasiders will be looking to get back to winning ways after falling to a 2-0 defeat in the league at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday.

They will also be looking to avoid an embarrassing cup upset against a Solihull side who are flying high in the National League.

“The lads are buzzing and the Donny game is scrapped now. There was a buzz around the place for playing in the FA Cup live on TV,” McPhillips said.

“It’s a special competition, isn’t it? It’s famous and everyone wants to play. Being live on TV adds the extra spice as well.

“Our lads don’t get exposed like that, do they? It’s certainly the same for the Solihull boys as well, so they’ll want to do well.

“They’ve obviously picked the game because they think there could be an upset.”

Solihull are sixth in the National League and have kept five clean sheets in their previous seven unbeaten games.

McPhillips knows his Pool side will have to match Solihull’s physicality, adding: “We’ve just been watching them. When we want to be big, we’re big, but they’re even bigger than us so it’s going to be land of the giants for sure.

“They’ve kept a lot of clean sheets and they’ve been on a great run themselves, so make no two ways about it we’re in for a tough game. But it’s one that is exciting and we’re looking forward to it.

“We have just got to concentrate on ourselves but we have also got to treat it like any other game, we do study the opposition.

“I know they’ve been at our last two games because I’ve seen them on the list for our home game against Burton Albion and they were also on the scouting list for Tuesday night.

“So they’re a properly-run club with a good manager (Tim Flowers) who has obviously been a great player. I think they throw a few quid at it as well. So it all adds up to an exciting game and I think that’s why they chose it.”