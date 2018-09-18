Blackpool lodge appeal against Donervon Daniels and Marc Bola red cards

Blackpool have lodged an appeal against the red cards shown to Donervon Daniels and Marc Bola during the 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Neil Hair brandishes the red cards to Daniels and Bola

Daniels and Bola were both shown straight reds by referee Neil Hair following a bizarre stoppage-time incident at Home Park.

The defenders appeared to be involved in an altercation as Blackpool prepared to defend a late corner.

McPhillips revealed Daniels was upset with Bola for failing to head the ball away from the penalty area during a period of pressure from the home side, but denied there was a punch-up.

He did, however, acknowledge the pair may have had hold of each other.

“It was mayhem, carnage," McPhillips said on Saturday.

“At the end with the two lads, I thought it was harsh.

“Whatever has happened I don’t know, we’ll discuss it on Monday. Something has happened and Donervon is not happy with something, that’s for sure.

“The lads are competitive, they want to win."

The incident wasn't caught by television footage, however the club's own analysis camera is believed to have had a better view.

The club should receive a decision ahead of this weekend's game against Luton Town.

If the appeals aren't successful, Daniels and Bola are likely to serve a three-game suspension.