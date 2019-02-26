Blackpool loanee Elias Sorensen makes surprise appearance for Newcastle's Under-23 side

Blackpool loanee Elias Sorensen bagged an assist as he made a surprise appearance for Newcastle United’s Under-23 side last night.

The striker set up Jamie Sterry’s goal as Newcastle went down to a 3-1 defeat against Leeds United’s U23 side in their final Premier League Cup group game.

Sorensen, who has only made one sub appearance since joining Blackpool on loan in January, played the full 90 minutes for his parent club - who wanted to give him some much-needed game-time.

Modern loan deals contain a provision to allow players in need of a run out the chance to return to their parent club to play in reserve games.

The Dane has now returned to Blackpool where he will prepare for Saturday’s trip to Bristol Rovers.

The 19-year-old will be looking to make it into Terry McPhillips’ squad after being left out for the last two fixtures.