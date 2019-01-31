Blackpool linked with permanent deadline day move for promising Liverpool midfielder

Blackpool have been linked with a permanent move for Liverpool youngster Matty Virtue on transfer deadline day.

The 21-year-old is currently captain of Liverpool's Under-23 side but has yet to make his first-team debut for the Premier League leaders.

The Daily Mail has reported the midfielder is due to agree a two-and-a-half year deal with the Seasiders before tonight's 11pm deadline.

Virtue joined Liverpool at U11 level, having played with Chelsea until the age of nine.

He spent time on loan with Notts County at the back end of last season, making 15 appearances to help the Magpies reach the League Two play-offs.

The Seasiders have also been linked with a move for another player based in Merseyside, Everton winger Antony Evans.