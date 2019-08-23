Blackpool linked with loan swoop for highly-rated Derby County prospect

Derby County youngster Calum MacDonald has emerged as a transfer target for Blackpool, according to reports.

The 21-year-old is on the verge of joining the Seasiders on loan according to the Derby Telegraph.

Predominately a left-back, MacDonald is also capable of playing at centre back and in midfield.

MacDonald, who came through the youth ranks at Pride Park, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Rams.

But he has been in and around the senior squad at Derby and has been named on the bench in the Championship on a number of occasions.

Having won the under-23 player of the year award in the 2016/17 season, he had success on loan at non-League Barrow where he scored once in 21 appearances.

MacDonald, who has been an ever-present in Derby’s under-23 side in Premier League 2, also made his Scotland Under-21 debut in October 2016.