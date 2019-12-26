Blackpool linked with Leeds United man as Championship club eye Tangerines defender - League One gossip

Have your say

The January transfer window is just days away with clubs eyeing deals. Here’s the latest gossip from around the web:

Ipswich Town and Rotherham United are interested in Ross County centre-back Tom Grivosti. The 20-year-old’s contract set to expire at the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Stoke City have apparently made contact with Blackpool about a January move for wide man Jordan Thompson. (Stoke On Trent Live)

Blackpool are interested in Leeds United full-back Lewie Coyle. (Football Insider)

Will Norris is planning to stay at Ipswich Town and help them win promotion to the Championship. (Birmingham Live)

Peterborough United could recall George Cooper from his loan spell at Plymouth if Marcus Maddison leaves London Road during the January transfer window. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has said that winger Aiden McGeady is the subject of interest from as many as two clubs from abroad. (Various)

Peterborough United are lining up a move for Cheltenham Town playmaker Ryan Broom in the January transfer window. (Gloucestershire Live)

Former Millwall and Bradford City defender James Meredith has said he seriously considered retirement after he failed to earn a deal with Portsmouth last summer. (Portsmouth News)

Aberdeen are set to reignite their interest in Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch. (Sunderland Echo)

17-year-old Haji Mnoga has signed his first professional contract with Portsmouth. (Various)

Portsmouth are being linked with a move for Shrewsbury Town defender Aaron Pierre as Kenny Jackett eyes reinforcements. (Portsmouth News)