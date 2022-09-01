Blackpool line up late transfer deadline day move for Brighton youngster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reliable journalist Alan Nixon claims the Seasiders are looking to “rush through a deal” for the 18-year-old ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

It unknown, however, if the move would be a permanent one or a loan and whether or not Emmerson would be a new recruit for the first-team or Stephen Dobbie’s development squad.

A striker, Emmerson currently plays his football for Brighton’s Under-21 side having made the move from Oldham Athletic in 2020.

He made his debut for the Latics in October 2019 at the age of 15, becoming the second youngest footballer in EFL history.

Emmerson was just 28 days older than Reuben Noble-Lazarus when he played for Barnsley against Ipswich in September 2008.

He made three appearances in total during the 2019/20 season.

Emmerson has yet to make an appearance for Brighton

The forward has also made two appearances for England’s Under-18 side after making his international debut against Wales in September 2021.

The former Manchester United academy product scored 20 goals in 26 appearances for Brighton’s Under-18 side last season.

Brighton’s former Under-18s coach Mark Beard described Emmerson as a “class player”.

"He's a different type of forward,” he told Sussex Live.

"Because of his size and stature you would think he is a hold-up player but he is not, he is an in-behind player. He probably doesn't have a huge amount of pace but he is so effective.

"He is a goalscorer. He is probably better suited to playing with another forward so I used to play him and Andy Moran together. So if Brighton are only playing one striker up front then I can see why he needs someone with him.

"But he's a class player, he is a good scorer, he has been called up to England Under-18s as well.

"He needs games for the Under-21s, I think. I know how he is. I think he will be frustrated that he is not playing for them.