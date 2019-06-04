Blackpool legend Gary Taylor-Fletcher announces retirement on his 38th birthday

Former Blackpool favourite Gary Taylor-Fletcher has announced he's hanging up his boots at the age of 38.

The forward will be best remembered for his memorable spell at Bloomfield Road where he played 237 games, scoring 39 times.

'GTF' scored some crucial goals in tangerine, too, netting in the Championship play-off final win against Cardiff City in 2010.

He also scored Blackpool's first and last goal in the subsequent Premier League campaign.

In a 20-year career, Taylor-Fletcher played 575 times in the top five divisions of English football, scoring 120 goals.

He started his journey in non-league with Northwich Victoria before going on to play for the likes of Leyton Orient, Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town.

He signed for Blackpool in 2007 for an undisclosed fee and went on to spend six years with the club.

Taylor-Fletcher, who celebrates his birthday today, departed to join Leicester City in 2013, before enjoying spells at Tranmere Rovers and Accrington Stanley.

He spent the back end of his career in Wales, playing for Bangor City and Llandudno.

He was appointed player-manager at Llandudno last month but stepped down from the role after just two days.

"On my 38th birthday it is time to officially retire and hang up the boots," Taylor-Fletcher said.

"Having taken part in over 20 years of pre-seasons, this year will be different.

"I've had some fantastic memories along the journey from being a 17-year-old kid at Northwich Vic's in the Conference to playing in the Premier League at 29 with Blackpool.

"A massive thank you to my wife Viv and mini GTF for following me everywhere - helping me live the dream - my family for all the help starting the journey as a kid, all my old teammates, managers and coaches who have been a big part of my life.

"Lastly I'd like to thank all the fans who have supported me through the journey.

"It has been the best trip, but now onto the next stage and whatever the future will bring."