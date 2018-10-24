Blackpool knocked out of Lancashire Senior Cup with heavy defeat to Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool have been knocked out of the Lancashire Senior Cup this afternoon after being thrashed 6-0 by Blackburn Rovers.

The Seasiders, who beat Wigan Athletic in the first round to reach this stage, fielded a strong side featuring players that haven’t been playing regularly in the first team.

New signing Steve Davies spearheaded the team while Harry Pritchard and John O’Sullivan got runouts after coming off the bench in last night’s 1-0 win against Scunthorpe United.

Blackburn found themselves two goals to the good inside eight minutes, with an own goal and a strike from John Buckley putting the team in a commanding position.

Blackpool almost pulled one back through Joe Dodoo but the forward was denied by a smart save from the Blackburn keeper.

Joe Grayson, son of former Blackpool manager Simon Grayson, then increased Rovers' advantage from the penalty spot.

Jack Vale found the bottom corner to make it four in the second-half, before Okera Simmonds' free-kick took a wicked deflection for a fifth goal.

The hosts even managed to miss a penalty as Butterworth struck the post, but Jack Evans bagged a sixth with a header.

Blackpool: Boney, McLaughlin, Avon, Heneghan, O’Connor, Taylor, O’Sullivan, Pritchard, Dodoo, Ceesay, Davies

Subs: Mafoumbi, Williams, Graham, Jaaskelainen, Shaw