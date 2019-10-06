Blackpool keeper Mark Howard says serious injury came at best time

Mark Howard has admitted the serious injury he suffered at the end of last season might have come at the best time possible.

The 33-year-old made his long-awaited return last week, when he played 45 minutes for Pool reserves in a 5-3 defeat to Morecambe.

It was Howard’s first action since undergoing surgery on the Achilles he ruptured in the defeat at Burton Albion in March.

While Howard admits it’s not nice to suffer a serious injury at any point, he says the timing could have been much worse.

He told The Gazette: “There isn’t a good time to get injured, but in terms of when I did it I missed eight games at the end of last season and I’ve missed the start of this one.

“I haven’t missed a great deal of football, so it’s not like I’ve done it and missed a whole season of football. Mentally that helped me.

“Once I could start training again the lads were back training, so I don’t feel as though I’ve ever been that far away from it.

“I’m quite involved with the squad and we’ve got a good set of lads anyway, so they help you every day.”

Howard will be watching on at the University of Bolton Stadium on Monday as Blackpool go in search of another three points against the goalkeeper’s former side.

The experienced shot-stopper spent two seasons at Bolton, making 35 appearances before joining Pool.

Despite not being involved this season, Howard has still been impressed with what he’s seen from his team-mates.

“We’re working hard and the lads are all putting it in. The desire is certainly there,” he said.

“I think at times we want to play a bit better and that will reflect in some of the performances going forward, which will hopefully improve results.

“Hopefully we can get a win at Bolton. Being one of my former clubs, I will certainly be there hoping to watch us get another three points.”

Blackpool could come up a former team-mate in Joe Dodoo, who signed for the Trotters on a free transfer last week.

The forward, who made 25 appearances for the Seasiders last season on loan from Rangers, could make his Trotters debut against Blackpool.

The 24-year-old has made the move to the University of Bolton Stadium on a deal which runs for the rest of the season after his contract at Ibrox expired.

Dodoo scored six times during his time on the Fylde coast but struggled to nail down a regular starting role.

He said: “I am extremely happy to have signed and I now want some game-time and to play for this big club.”