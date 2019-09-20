Blackpool keeper Jak Alnwick hopes to see the fans out in force at Accrington Stanley

Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick is hoping a bumper away following can roar Blackpool on to a second League One win in five days.

The Seasiders make the short trip to Accrington looking to build on Tuesday night’s impressive 1-0 victory against the previously unbeaten Doncaster Rovers.

More than 1,800 Pool fans packed out the away end at Stanley on a Tuesday night last season, when the Seasiders earned a 2-1 win.

Simon Grayson’s men can expect to be backed by a similar following tomorrow and number one Alnwick believes that can only boost their chances.

He told The Gazette: “It’s not too far, so the fans should turn out in their numbers.

“The fans have been brilliant, even at Doncaster where they’ve done amazingly to come across on a Tuesday.

“I know a lot of them had work on the Wednesday, so you have to credit them.

“Hopefully they turn out in big numbers on Saturday and get behind us. Hopefully this is the start of something good.”

The 26-year-old added: “Tuesday night’s win felt like a big one and it should give us a huge lift for Saturday.

“After two disappointing results, this type of win feels so much better, knowing you’ve defended your box and won it in the last minute.”