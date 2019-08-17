Blackpool keeper Jak Alnwick believes victory over Oxford United will send out a message

Jak Alnwick believes a win for Blackpool against Oxford United this afternoon would send a statement out to the rest of League One.

The Seasiders welcome The U’s to Bloomfield Road today looking to maintain their perfect start to the league season.

It promises to be their toughest game of the season so far against an Oxford side that have taken four points from promotion candidates Sunderland and Peterborough United.

“I’ve played against them a couple of times, once during pre-season,” Alnwick said.

“They’re the sort of team that don’t change their way for anybody, they are going to be expressive and will press.

“It doesn’t matter who they come up against, they’ve always been the same, so it’s going to be a tough test.

“They ended last season quite well so I’m sure they’re full of confidence but if we can carry on what we’ve been doing, I’ve no doubt we can get a positive result.

“I think a statement would be getting three wins in a row, which in this league is always massive no matter what stage.

“But Oxford have already taken points off two top teams so they’re obviously a good side, so it would be a good statement from us to make it three wins on the bounce.

“The games are coming thick and fast now, with another one to come on Tuesday night, but we are focused on this game and if we can pick up another win that would be a brilliant start for us.”

Blackpool’s opening wins against Bristol Rovers and Southend United see them top the League One table after two games.

While it’s still early days for the Seasiders, Alnwick believes the team has the right ingredients to remain at the top end of the table this season.

“This league is a tough league as we’ve seen over the years,” he added.

“It’s going to be a squad game, it isn’t going to be the same 11 out on the pitch every week.

“That means you’ve got to do well to keep your place in the team.

“The gaffer (Simon Grayson) has been there and done it at this level before with his promotions and his record speaks for itself.

“We’ve got full confidence in the manager and as players we’ve got full confidence in each other.

“The team spirit and the quality is there, it’s just about maintaining that workrate and if we do that it should be an exciting season ahead.

“If you look at the game against Macclesfield on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup, there’s always going to be shocks in the competition.

“But if you look at the stats I think we had 27 attempts and the running stats were the highest they’ve been since pre-season, so it wasn’t for the want of trying. It was just one of those nights.

“Sometimes it just doesn’t happen for you and that’s going to happen at times this season, you’re going to have days when you batter a team but it doesn’t go your way.”