Blackpool keeper is confident of improvement

Goalkeeper Mark Howard believes Blackpool are not far away from fighting it out at the top end of the League One table.

The Seasiders currently sit in 13th place despite losing just one of their opening 11 league games.

Drawing too often has been the main problem for Pool, but Howard – a summer signing for the Seasiders – thinks it’s only a matter of time until Terry McPhillips’ men puts a run of winning results together.

“I’m really enjoying it here,” Howard said. “We’ve got a good set of lads to be fair.

“Obviously I’m the senior player as well which is a different thing for me, I’ve never really had that before. But I’m enjoying the responsibility.

“We’ve got a great team spirit and camaraderie in the dressing room and that’s getting us to where we are.

“We’re just so close to being a lot better. We want to be in the play-offs and we want to be in the mix.

“I think we’ve proven we can do that against some of the best teams in the league. Obviously we’ve done well against the teams we’ve played in the cup as well.

“We got goals in those games and we have to do that in the league now, that will help us push up the table.

“I think we could be four or five points better off quite easily, that would have put us right in the mix.

“I think we’ve got so much strength in depth, the squad is so good as it is.

“I think we’ve played with four different centre-halves this season and they’ve all done amazing and all kept clean sheets in their games. That’s impressive.

“We’ve got a really good squad, it’s just about putting it all together and putting those goals away.”